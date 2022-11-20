Another Monday of cold, light rain kicks off the holiday week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fresh off a dreary, cold, wet weekend, Thanksgiving week starts with more of the same. The latest weather maker to impact Texas is expected to sweep across the state Monday keeping overcast thick, light rain falling, and thermometers steady. After Saturday’s 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, another round will be left in many Brazos Valley rain gauges by sunset Monday.

TWO ROUNDS OF SHOWERS PASS BY

ROUND #1: Sunday evening will find the radar filling in from west to east across the Brazos Valley. Scattered-to-widespread light rain spreads over the area by 8-9 p.m. drip-dropping on the rooftop as we nestle in for the night and slip off to sleep. This wave of rain is expected to become more scattered and generally end by 2-3 a.m. Rainfall totals up to 0.05″ will be common for many, with localized 0.10″ in spots.

ROUND #2: The next wave of rain arrives on the heels of the first, spreading over the area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Windshield wipers and wet streets are expected for the morning drive. The bulk of this round continues through midday before becoming more scattered, lighter, and spotty through the afternoon hours. Drier skies are expected by 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the last drops ending by 10 p.m. Additional rainfall totals of 0.05″ to 0.20″will fall by/before sunset.

Widespread rain Monday morning will slowly scatter and end by Monday evening (KBTX)

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR BEFORE HEADING OUT MONDAY ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Rainfall totals up to 0.25" - 0.5" are possible Sunday night and Monday (KBTX)

COLD AND DREARY MONDAY

Morning temperatures are slated to fall to the low 40s area-wide. Considering the thick overcast and steady rain, thermometers are only anticipated to climb 2° - 4° degrees through the day. Another day of significantly below-average highs brings afternoon “highs” to the mid-40s at best.

For perspective, the average low for this time of the year is 48°. Monday’s forecast high is 2° shy of that and only 4° “warmer” than the coldest high ever recorded for November 21st (42° set 93 years ago in 1929).

SATURDAY RAINFALL TOTALS

Weather Watchers and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley collected anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain through the first half of the weekend. Below is a collection of rainfall totals ahead of Monday’s wet weather:

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.47″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 0.37″

Caldwell: 0.27″

Cameron: 0.08″

Hearne: 0.16″

Dime Box: 0.58″

Somerville: 0.58″

Gibbon’s Creek Reservoir: 0.43″

Huntsville: 0.36″

Sam Houston National Forest: 0.44″

Conroe: 0.45″

South College Station (Greens Prairie & Wellborn): 0.63″

Carlos: 0.64″

Anderson: 0.49″

South Bryan: 0.50″

Kurten: 0.50″

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.