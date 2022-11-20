Another Monday of cold, light rain kicks off the holiday week

Plan for more 40-something° wet weather
Widespread, light, cold rain is expected for the Brazos Valley Monday
Widespread, light, cold rain is expected for the Brazos Valley Monday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fresh off a dreary, cold, wet weekend, Thanksgiving week starts with more of the same. The latest weather maker to impact Texas is expected to sweep across the state Monday keeping overcast thick, light rain falling, and thermometers steady. After Saturday’s 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain, another round will be left in many Brazos Valley rain gauges by sunset Monday.

TWO ROUNDS OF SHOWERS PASS BY

  • ROUND #1: Sunday evening will find the radar filling in from west to east across the Brazos Valley. Scattered-to-widespread light rain spreads over the area by 8-9 p.m. drip-dropping on the rooftop as we nestle in for the night and slip off to sleep. This wave of rain is expected to become more scattered and generally end by 2-3 a.m. Rainfall totals up to 0.05″ will be common for many, with localized 0.10″ in spots.
  • ROUND #2: The next wave of rain arrives on the heels of the first, spreading over the area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Windshield wipers and wet streets are expected for the morning drive. The bulk of this round continues through midday before becoming more scattered, lighter, and spotty through the afternoon hours. Drier skies are expected by 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the last drops ending by 10 p.m. Additional rainfall totals of 0.05″ to 0.20″will fall by/before sunset.
Widespread rain Monday morning will slowly scatter and end by Monday evening
Widespread rain Monday morning will slowly scatter and end by Monday evening(KBTX)

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR BEFORE HEADING OUT MONDAY ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Rainfall totals up to 0.25" - 0.5" are possible Sunday night and Monday
Rainfall totals up to 0.25" - 0.5" are possible Sunday night and Monday(KBTX)

COLD AND DREARY MONDAY

Morning temperatures are slated to fall to the low 40s area-wide. Considering the thick overcast and steady rain, thermometers are only anticipated to climb 2° - 4° degrees through the day. Another day of significantly below-average highs brings afternoon “highs” to the mid-40s at best.

For perspective, the average low for this time of the year is 48°. Monday’s forecast high is 2° shy of that and only 4° “warmer” than the coldest high ever recorded for November 21st (42° set 93 years ago in 1929).

SATURDAY RAINFALL TOTALS

Weather Watchers and reporting stations across the Brazos Valley collected anywhere from 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain through the first half of the weekend. Below is a collection of rainfall totals ahead of Monday’s wet weather:

  • Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.47″
  • Coulter Field (Bryan): 0.37″
  • Caldwell: 0.27″
  • Cameron: 0.08″
  • Hearne: 0.16″
  • Dime Box: 0.58″
  • Somerville: 0.58″
  • Gibbon’s Creek Reservoir: 0.43″
  • Huntsville: 0.36″
  • Sam Houston National Forest: 0.44″
  • Conroe: 0.45″
  • South College Station (Greens Prairie & Wellborn): 0.63″
  • Carlos: 0.64″
  • Anderson: 0.49″
  • South Bryan: 0.50″
  • Kurten: 0.50″

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Bus driver saved by police officers identified as high school coach in Bryan
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne.
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
Despite his disability, Josiah Johnson made the basketball team at his middle school in...
Young man without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team

Latest News

Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 11/20
Sunday Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 11/20
Demani Richardson Senior Day
Aggies vs UMass football
Kats fall to Southern Utah 17-7
Kats fall to Southern Utah 17-7
A cold and rainy Saturday across the Brazos Valley
Soggy Saturday: A look at rainfall across the Brazos Valley