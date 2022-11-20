Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County.

This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.

Business owners and volunteers say there is no better way to spend the day than by extending a helping hand and giving back to a community that has given so much to them.

“It’s been a real tough year and to be able to just give back to these people here on this trying year is a really, really really big thing and we’re so thankful to have so many people here that have donated this year to make this even a bigger event,” said Reserve at Cottonwood Creek owner Roger Villanueva.

This year’s event was made possible due to the generosity of the Reserve at Cottonwood, Central Texas Ear Nose & Throat, Capital Custom Tile, Ruffino Meat & Food Service, Joe’s Place, and many more.

