Caldwell ISD teachers presented grant from Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation (CELF).

The organization started at Caldwell Elementary and concluded at Caldwell High School while they were accompanied by the Caldwell High School band, honeybees and cheerleaders who marched throughout the schools. In total, the foundation presented $51,315.18 in grant money to Caldwell ISD teachers.

Marsha Kocurek, president of the CELF, said the grants help teachers provide students with innovative learning opportunities.

“Many times teachers are burdened with having to buy supplies and items for their classroom out of their own pocket,” Kocureck said. “The Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation wants to provide a resource to make sure teachers don’t have to do that. They can find what they need and go above and beyond with the grants that we offer.”

The foundation also celebrated its fifth anniversary, which Kocurek called a huge accomplishment. When the nonprofit organization was first created it was the only education foundation in Burleson County, Kocurek said.

“You’ll see by the looks on teachers’ faces how much this truly means to them and the kids even get excited about learning how important they are to the community through these grants,” Kocureck said.

Caldwell Elementary School teacher Rhonda Schroder was surrounded by her pre-k students when she presented her grant. Schroder said it feels great to receive the grant and she plans to use it for a Lego wall in her classroom.

“Through CELF, our foundation, they’re providing funds to us so we are able to give opportunities to our students that they may not otherwise get,” Schroder said.

Kocurek said the teachers who didn’t receive grant funds are provided other avenues such as being funneled to other donors and local resources.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.