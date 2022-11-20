College Station police investigating fiery, fatal crash involving bus and SUV
It happened on Highway 6 just after midnight. One person died and two others are seriously injured.
Nov. 20, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on the scene of a deadly bus and SUV crash on Highway 6 in the northbound lanes just past FM 2818.
The fiery crash happened just after midnight.
Police have confirmed one person died and two others have been seriously injured.
A medical helicopter was sent to the scene to transport at least one patient.
Detectives, Crime Scene, and Accident Reconstruction are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.
