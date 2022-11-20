College Station police investigating fiery, fatal crash involving bus and SUV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on the scene of a deadly bus and SUV crash on Highway 6 in the northbound lanes just past FM 2818.

The fiery crash happened just after midnight.

Police have confirmed one person died and two others have been seriously injured.

A medical helicopter was sent to the scene to transport at least one patient.

Detectives, Crime Scene, and Accident Reconstruction are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

⚠️BREAKING NEWS: There has been a deadly collision involving a bus and SUV on northbound Highway 6 in College Station just north of Harvey Mitchell. 1 dead, 2 seriously injured. Expect this lane closure into the early morning hours. Working on more details. pic.twitter.com/UtoWvNM241 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 20, 2022

