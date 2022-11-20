Hero officers save bus driver from fiery crash on Highway 6 in College Station

Police pulled Calvin Hill out of the burning Santa’s Wonderland bus following a collision with an SUV early Sunday morning.
College Station police officers are being credited with saving the life of a bus driver...
College Station police officers are being credited with saving the life of a bus driver involved in a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6.(Courtesy image: Jennifer Wollersheim)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is thanking officers in the College Station Police Department for saving the life of the bus driver involved in Sunday morning’s crash on Highway 6.

Police say an SUV collided with a Santa’s Wonderland charter bus in the northbound lanes of the highway just after midnight.

The collision resulted in a fire that quickly consumed both the SUV and the bus, but a police officer saved the bus driver’s life by pulling him out of the burning vehicle, according to College Station Police Department spokesman Officer David Simmons. After he was pulled from the bus, other officers arrived on the scene and were able to pull him even further from the vehicle as the fire grew larger and more intense.

The bus driver, identified by family members as Calvin Hill, was rushed to a Houston hospital by a medical helicopter with serious injuries.

His daughter tells KBTX that Hill is a coach for track and field and football at Rudder High School in Bryan and is a former coach at Bryan High and a former PE teacher at Ben Milam. He’s also a member of Skybreak Church.

Hill’s family expressed appreciation to all the officers who risked their own lives to save Hill’s life.

There were only two other people on the charter bus that was headed from Santa’s Wonderland to Post Oak Mall when the crash happened. Police say the other two on the bus were not seriously injured.

The driver of the SUV was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

