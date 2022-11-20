New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents.

Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne.

Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos valley they wanted to help Hearne continue to develop.

‘We’re watching downtown Bryan grow, we’re watching midtown park grow and College Station is growing as well. Getting with our partners and kind of talking about it, we understand that Hearne is not that far,” said Lacox.

On top of offering some of the best technology for baseball and softball athletes to train, Scraphouse also wants to hold events like dodgeball, nerf wars and yoga classes.

“Not everybody wants to play baseball,” said Lacox. “You can come here it’s 72 degrees all year long and we can move the cages back and we have a large turf area.”

Hearne officials say that they hope that other businesses will see the success of Scraphouse and decide to build a business in the Hearne area.

Hearne Chamber of Commerce President Dana Altimre says the city is in a great location with 25 to 30 thousand vehicles driving through every day.

“We need some new ideas and some fresh things coming in and I’m hoping this is just the start of something good for the city.”

You can visit the facility at 220 S Magnolia St. in Hearne.

