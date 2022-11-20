Soggy Saturday: A look at rainfall across the Brazos Valley

A cold and (almost) constant rain fell across the Brazos Valley Saturday.
A cold and (almost) constant rain fell across the Brazos Valley Saturday.
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allow me to paint a picture of Saturday across the Brazos Valley for you in three words: Cold, cloudy, and wet. Light to moderate rainfall was pretty constant over a good portion of the Brazos Valley as we began the weekend.

Here is a look at rainfall reports from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.47″
  • Coulter Field: 0.37″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.38″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.48″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.29″
  • Cameron: 0.08″
  • Hearne: 0.88″
  • Centerville: 0.06″
  • Caldwell: 0.27″
  • Madisonville: 0.12″
  • Brenham: 0.30″
  • Bellville: 0.40″
  • Hempstead: 0.41″
  • Coldspring: 0.30″
  • Kurten: 0.50″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send it to us at weather@kbtx.com!

The rain does not end Saturday! Another chance of showers creeps back into the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon and lingers all the way through Monday. So keep the rain jackets handy, as well as the layers that go underneath them as temperatures are going to stay on the cooler side.

