Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
A 16-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, police said.
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the incident began with a domestic dispute that turned into road rage.
During the altercation, a man fired a gun and struck the teen who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
The suspect is in custody.
