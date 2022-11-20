Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron

A 16-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, police said.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department is investigating a family dispute that ended with a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Police say around 3:20 a.m. Sunday officers were notified of the shooting and they met the victim in the parking lot of the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the incident began with a domestic dispute that turned into road rage.

During the altercation, a man fired a gun and struck the teen who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The suspect is in custody.

