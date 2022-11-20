Two injured in plane crash north of Houston

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CYPRESS, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are reportedly injured after a plane crashed in Harris County Sunday afternoon.

The crashed occurred on Fritsche Cemetery Road in Cypress as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the two victims have been evaluated by EMS and transported to the Woodlands Hermann Hospital.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

