Aggies snapped six-game losing streak over UMass

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the UMass Minutemen 20-3 at Kyle Field on Saturday, giving them their first victory since September.

The Aggies’ victory over the one-win Minutemen, which they had a tenuous 10-3 lead over at the break, wasn’t the prettiest.

The Aggies were able to get the job done, giving the seniors a victory in their final home game and improving to 4-7 on the season thanks to a strong defensive effort, and a turnover-free day from freshman quarterback Conner Weigman.

“Should have scored some more points. Didn’t want to turn it over,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “Need to get the running game going a little bit earlier. But defense was outstanding, special teams was. Offense, we did the things we had too and the guys won the game.”

The Aggies totally outplayed UMass on defense, limiting the Minutemen’s offense to only 168 yards overall for the day and 55 yards in the air on 9 of 22 passes from quarterback Brady Olson.

“It finally feels good, slowly creeping out of the dark hole or whatever. But it’s a start from right now. We take what we get and just move forward from now on,” said linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

The Aggies will get ready for their last game of the year on Nov. 26 against the No. 6 LSU, where they will hope to play College Football Playoff spoiler to the Tigers.

“Another opportunity to go out there and do something great with your teammates,” said offensive lineman Layden Robinson. “Unfortunately, this is the last go-around for this team but you can’t focus on stuff like that. All you’ve got to do is go out there and play the game that you love and a game that God has blessed you to play and play at this great university.”

