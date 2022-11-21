B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class

This story does mention violence and sexual assault. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7/365 at 1-800-799-7233.
Self Denfense Class at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station
Self Denfense Class at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Windy Sport & Fitness Center held a self-defense class Sunday afternoon with the hopes of empowering women following recent sexual assaults in Bryan.

The fitness center held the class at the request of Texas A&M communication students as part of their end-of-semester project.

Over a dozen women and students attended the hour-long training covering everything from basic self-defense, situational awareness, combat skills, and more.

Bobby Powers, the owner of Wendy Sport and Fitness in College Station, says with the recent criminal activity in the Brazos Valley, they were honored to help and encourage young women.

“People walk around that lack the confidence, scared or maybe they’re just afraid of confrontation or what not but you never know who’s around the corner or what’s around the corner,” said Powers. " So you always have to be ready “

Bobby Powers teaching self denfense class at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station
Bobby Powers teaching self denfense class at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station(KBTX)

Miranda Pendergast is a sophomore at Texas A&M. She says it’s essential for everyone to know how to defend themselves.

“We wanted to find a problem in the community and find a way to solve it and it kind of turned into a passion project I think for all of us,” said Pendergast. “This group of girls we just all kind of figured that if we knew how to protect ourselves we’d be safer as women, as college students in an area by ourselves living here.”

“Everyone should know how to defend themselves just in case somebody were to try and hurt them or threaten them,” said Pendergast. “Everyone should want to feel safe.”

Texas A&M Students at self defense class
Texas A&M Students at self defense class(KBTX)

