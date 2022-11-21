Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage.

The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.

Food will be provided to those that donate from The Wild Grain Cafe.

Gulf Coast officials say donors will have a chance to win some awesome raffle prizes but most importantly all the blood that’s donated will stay local in the Bryan/College Station community.

Appointments are preferred. For more information click here.

