Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage.
The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.
Food will be provided to those that donate from The Wild Grain Cafe.
Gulf Coast officials say donors will have a chance to win some awesome raffle prizes but most importantly all the blood that’s donated will stay local in the Bryan/College Station community.
Appointments are preferred. For more information click here.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.