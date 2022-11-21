Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan

The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.
The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.
The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.(MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage.

The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm.

Food will be provided to those that donate from The Wild Grain Cafe.

Gulf Coast officials say donors will have a chance to win some awesome raffle prizes but most importantly all the blood that’s donated will stay local in the Bryan/College Station community.

Appointments are preferred. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A 16-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, police said.
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne.
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne

Latest News

Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue.
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
AGGIE WOMEN BBALL VS TSU
AGGIE WOMEN BBALL VS TSU