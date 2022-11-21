Brazos Valley Council of Governments hopes to bring holiday cheer to seniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is trying to make sure every senior in the Brazos Valley has a present under their tree come Christmas morning, and it’s all part of the Senior Tree program.

The 20-year-old program allows seniors to create a wish list that is then hung on Christmas trees at several locations around the Brazos Valley. Community members can “adopt” a senior and then buy the items on their wish list. A typical wish list includes items such as T-shirts, sweatpants, and a pair of warm socks along with a bonus item such as lotion or a magazine.

This year the Brazos Valley Council of Governments has partnered with 20 nursing homes across the Brazos Valley and received 1,200 total wish lists, Angela Allison, Senior Christmas Committee chairperson said.

“Now we are looking for community partners who can help us fulfill those wish lists for our seniors,” Allison said. “Last year we helped 1,200 seniors in the Brazos Valley.”

Allison said that these seniors in particular tend to not receive any visitors or any gifts during the Christmas season.

“We want to make sure that they feel remembered and valued during the holiday season,” Allison said.

Those interested can find a senior to “adopt” at Engel & Voelkers in Bryan, TuneUp: The Manly Salon in College Station, Brenham National Bank in College Station, The Brazos Valley Brewing Company in Brenham, the Mattrezzz Guys in Brenham and Kaylee Vavra, Realtor & Armstrong Properties in Caldwell.

The deadline to drop off gifts for “adopted” seniors is Dec. 7.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is also looking for volunteers to help pack and deliver gifts to seniors. Anyone interested can email senior.christmas@bvcog.org, call 979-595-2801 x2200, or visit bvcog.org.

