College station police looking for 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday
Paris Clark was reported missing to College Station police.
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Paris Clark was last seen near her residence in the 300 block of Manuel Drive wearing a white hoodie with purple and blue butterflies and black colored leggings.
Paris is 4′11″, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, or know where she is, call College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.