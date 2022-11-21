College station police looking for 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Paris Clark was last seen near her residence in the 300 block of Manuel Drive wearing a white hoodie with purple and blue butterflies and black colored leggings.

Paris is 4′11″, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, or know where she is, call College Station Police at (979) 764-3600.

#MissingChild 15 year old Paris Clark has been reported missing to the @CSTXPolice and was last seen near her residence in the 300 blk of Manuel on November 16, 2022. Please spread the word and bring her home! pic.twitter.com/N2bwz9JLSo — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 21, 2022

