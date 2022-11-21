Don’t get tired of Thanksgiving leftovers, get creative

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving leftovers have the tendency of getting old, fast. To help your holiday feast not go to waste, The Three stopped by Another Broken Egg where Tap Bentz created a delicious Turkey Club from leftover holiday dinner.

Bentz says don’t get frustrated with your leftovers, get creative.

“We took a biscuit, and we grilled some of the turkey to get it hot,” Bentz explained. “We put Monterey Jack cheese. Of course, you have to put bacon on a club sandwich, and on top of that avocado, finish it off with some lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.”

Bentz says at Another Broken Egg you can pair your meal with a ice, cold brew.

“Everybody thinks of us for Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, but if you would like a beer, we do have some options.”

Another Broken Egg is closed on Thanksgiving day, but will re-open for their normal hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting the day after Thanksgiving.

To learn more about Another Broken Egg and to view their full menu, visit their website here.

