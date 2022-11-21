Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs

A good place to start is to think about who’s coming to your home and how you can create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere for them. For example, create seating areas around the home where people can gather and have intimate conversations. Those areas can be dressed with throw blankets and pumpkins that range in style and color.

Appelt said real and faux pumpkins can be mixed together, and your guests probably won’t know the difference. Faux pumpkins can be found at stores like Target or Hobby Lobby and can be reused yearly.

For the mantle, those same pumpkins and some fall garland can be used to give it an extra flair along with any family pieces you cherish. Appelt said the holidays also mark a great time to bring out your kids’ art that you’ve collected over the years.

“There doesn’t have to be a rhyme or reason, or it doesn’t have to be symmetric,” Appelt said. “Whatever feels good to you and that you think your guests are going to enjoy.”

The same “use what you have” concept applies around your entire home. If you have a table center bowl, you can use greenery from around your home to make it pop for Thanksgiving. That can include using tree leaves and pinecones with faux pumpkins and holiday candles.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

For your place settings, Appelt said this can be a great time to bring out the family’s China or crystal if you want a more formal setting. A less formal option could be finding more practical plates at stores like Walmart and Target.

Options on how to dress both can be seen below.

There are also simple ways to elevate your outside space just like the inside. That can be as seamless as swapping out pillows on outside furniture to make the space cozier. Lanterns filled with pinecones and/or pumpkins are another way to dress up the space and break away from traditionally using candles inside.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

More touches to the outside space can include a basket of blankets to keep family and guests warm outside and more assortments of pumpkins similar to what’s used inside.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.