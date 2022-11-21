Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful.

SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more.

“One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable service that can make every woman feel beautiful, just like they deserve to,” Co-Owner Stephanie Laird said.

Laird says a lot of clients come in just to give themselves a nice reset for the week.

“Our services help them feel nice and refreshed,” she said. “This is a place where you can get that ‘fresh from the salon’ feeling in between your regular services. There’s no pressure to get a cut or color.”

You can learn more about SoCo Blow Dry Bar’s services here.

