Maroon and White to fill Kyle Field for last Aggie game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Field will be a sea of maroon and white for the last home football game of the 2022 Aggie Football season.

In honor of Stripe the Stands, Maroon Out says its mission is to show support for Aggie Football while uniting the community.

“We are going to keep the idea of the sea of Maroon, but this year we’re going to have the second deck be a stripe of white to enhance the whole event,” said Maroon Out’s Asma-Maria El-Tayssoun.

El-Tayssoun says all proceeds from Maroon Out’s Stripe the Stand go into investing in traditions.

“We have the Aggie rings for veterans, we also help with the elephant walk, we also support class councils,” she said.

To participate, fans in attendance will be asked to wear the color identified for their ticket location for Saturday’s football game.

Wear any shirt you have in your possession in that color, or purchase the official event apparel at fanatic.com or Aggieland Outfitters. There will also be a tailgate before the game where you can purchase apparel.

Texas A&M will face-off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Kyle Field. Kick-off is at 6:00 p.m. CT.

