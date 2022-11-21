More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station.

What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.

From Thursday, Nov. 24 until Sunday, Jan. 1, the lights will be on display from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The big event weekend is happening on Dec. 2 and 3. On this Friday and Saturday, there will be old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, hot cocoa, performances by local song and dance groups, actual snow slides, photos with Santa and reindeer, opportunities to adopt a Holiday Parks Pal, food trucks, and more.

You can view the full schedule for each evening here.

On event weekend, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. until midnight, so visitors cannot drive through the park. Free shuttles will run from 4 p.m. until midnight from the Post Oak Mall parking lot to the park and back.

As you stroll or drive through the park, you can tune in to Christmas 97.3 FM to enjoy Christmas music provided by Bryan Broadcasting.

Don’t forget to bring your wish list for Santa. The College Station Parks & Rec staff has arrangements with Santa’s elves to accept letters in the North Pole mailbox outside of the Central Park Office. Be sure to drop your letters off from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 to ensure safe delivery. You can print out a Santa Letter Template here.

Admission to Christmas in the Park is always free.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles,...
Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous
Don't get tired of Thanksgiving leftovers, get creative
Don’t get tired of Thanksgiving leftovers, get creative
Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday
Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday
Kyle Field will be a sea of maroon and white for the last home football game of the 2022 Aggie...
Maroon and White to fill Kyle Field for last Aggie home game