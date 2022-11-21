More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station.

What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.

From Thursday, Nov. 24 until Sunday, Jan. 1, the lights will be on display from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The big event weekend is happening on Dec. 2 and 3. On this Friday and Saturday, there will be old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, hot cocoa, performances by local song and dance groups, actual snow slides, photos with Santa and reindeer, opportunities to adopt a Holiday Parks Pal, food trucks, and more.

You can view the full schedule for each evening here.

On event weekend, Stephen C. Beachy Central Park will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. until midnight, so visitors cannot drive through the park. Free shuttles will run from 4 p.m. until midnight from the Post Oak Mall parking lot to the park and back.

As you stroll or drive through the park, you can tune in to Christmas 97.3 FM to enjoy Christmas music provided by Bryan Broadcasting.

Don’t forget to bring your wish list for Santa. The College Station Parks & Rec staff has arrangements with Santa’s elves to accept letters in the North Pole mailbox outside of the Central Park Office. Be sure to drop your letters off from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 to ensure safe delivery. You can print out a Santa Letter Template here.

Admission to Christmas in the Park is always free.

