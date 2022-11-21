Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success.

Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue.

The goal was to only raise $1,000.

Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed tattoo at Arsenal Tattoo & Design in Bryan. That money goes directly to the non-profit.

More than 250 people showed up with 179 signing up to get inked, but only 54 people were able to get one.

Between the tattoos, merchandise sold, donations, and auction items, the event raised a total of $8,336. Click here to learn more about how you can support Six Kittens Rescue.

