Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue

For a donation, supporters could choose a cat-themed tattoo at Arsenal Tattoo & Design in Bryan.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success.

Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue.

The goal was to only raise $1,000.

Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed tattoo at Arsenal Tattoo & Design in Bryan. That money goes directly to the non-profit.

More than 250 people showed up with 179 signing up to get inked, but only 54 people were able to get one.

Between the tattoos, merchandise sold, donations, and auction items, the event raised a total of $8,336. Click here to learn more about how you can support Six Kittens Rescue.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A 16-year-old was shot during a domestic dispute that turned into road rage, police said.
Teen shot during domestic dispute in Cameron
Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne.
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)