Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers.

Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs.

“We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you need to get holiday ready,” said Catalena.

Catalena goes on to say Texas Rose Boutique carries a variety of brands.

“American Darling, Double D Ranchwear, Tasha Polizzi, Ivy Jane,” said Catalena. “We keep your western wear, we have Ariat. We kind of touch all bases, that way we really can fit whatever you’re going to.”

Texas Rose Boutique is located at 205 North Main Street, connected to the famous Catalena Hatters.

The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

