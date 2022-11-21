Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately.

“The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

The Aggies finished the 2022 season with a 13-16 overall record and 5-13 record against Southeastern Conference opponents. Kuhn compiled a 76-60 (.559) record in five seasons as the Aggies’ head coach.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity,” Kuhn said. “I’ve learned and grown so much in my time here. I love all the players that have come through and all the people that have impacted us as a staff. Texas A&M is a really special place and I appreciate all the energy, resources and the people. Going forward, I know they are going to be great. This is a great place and it’s going to be a great program.”

The Aggies’ lone trip to the postseason under Kuhn was a memorable run to the 2019 NCAA regional semifinals with wins over St. John’s and Rice before falling to eventual national finalist Wisconsin. Also that season, Kuhn guided the Aggies to a school record 14 wins at Reed Arena and earned SEC Coach of the Year honors. Kuhn was named Texas A&M’s sixth volleyball head coach in program history on Dec. 30, 2017.

