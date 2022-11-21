Weekend Gardener: Wine options for your Thanksgiving meal

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Weekend Gardener, we learn about some wine options you can pair with turkey and side dishes.

“When we think about the Thanksgiving meal, we think about the turkey obviously,” said Andreea Botezatu with Texas A&M AgriLife. “We think about the cranberry sauce and the stuffing and all the sides. We have this very wide array of flavors and textures and tastes. Really very offering in terms of food and wine pairing.”

Botezatu says Texas has a lot to offer in terms of wine with hundreds of wineries making a wide range of styles and types.

“Starting with the turkey, if you’re a white wine person I would recommend something like a chardonnay, which is a fuller body wine. If you want to go with Texas wines, I would recommend a Viognier or a Roussane for example.”

If you prefer red wines, Botezatu says “go with a lighter body wine so you don’t overwhelm your food on the table. Traditionally I would say a pinot noir. Again, if you’re focusing on Texas wines then go with a Cinsaut or even a Dolcetto. These are some of my favorite reds in Texas. They’re very fruity, very light, so very easy to pair with food.”

For dessert, she recommends a fortified wine.

“You could go with a Madeira, which is a fortified wine, or a port style wine as well,” said Botezatu. “We have two wonderful wineries in the region that produce these kinds of wine: Haak and Messina Hof.”

Check out more from Botezatu on her YouTube channel here.

