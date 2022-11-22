24th Annual Ag Breakfast hits record attendance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a day many in the Brazos Valley anticipate. The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Ag Council hosted the 24th annual Ag Breakfast, which saw the most people to date. This year, more than 600 people attended and enjoyed the Brazos Valley’s most delicious breakfast using locally sourced and produced foods.

Ag Breakfast celebrates agriculture and the farmers and ranchers who help fuel the local economy. Nearly 50 farmers and ranchers arrived at the Brazos County Expo before 4:30 a.m. to cook eggs, sausage, potatoes, ham, steak and biscuits. Farmer and rancher Jason Weldner said he hopes people left the event with a greater appreciation for agriculture, along with full stomachs.

The event typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, which helps to emphasize and be thankful for the hard work farmers and ranchers put forth daily. They’ve endured a lot of challenges over the last few years, but Wendler said they continue to persevere.

“You just learn to adapt to those and be able to make your way through it,” Wendler said.

The chairman of the Agribusiness Council Jim Mazurkiewicz said he’s thankful for the continued efforts of farmers and ranchers who are making sure families have food on their tables for Thanksgiving and every day. Mazurkiewicz has been a part of Ag Breakfast for all 24 years and has enjoyed seeing its growth over the years.

“We live in a country that produces the safest, highest quality, most abundant, cheapest food supply in the world,” Mazurkiewicz said. “We’re very blessed in this country.”

B/CS Chamber president Glenn Brewer said the first thing he saw Tuesday was a picture of the farmers and ranchers cooking for the Ag Breakfast. Along with the event, that photo represents their daily impact as they work tirelessly to produce food for our tables, restaurants, etc.

“They do this all day long when we’re asleep to make sure we’re taken care of,” Brewer said.

The 24th Annual Ag Breakfast honored Coleman & Patterson with the Agriculture Business Award and Ben Novosad with the Agricultural Impact Award.

