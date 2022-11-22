34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal to Brazos Valley residents.

A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.

One summer more than three decades ago, Kennard told KBTX she thought she had to help those in need during Thanksgiving.

“When I first started it, I got organized and didn’t have a place to have it. So, I was going in the community taking plates to people and going all the way up and down the streets with food,” Kennard said.

Since then, much has changed. Including the need for more plates and food for those in need.

“This year we’re going to serve 800 plus people,” said Kennard. “It’ll be turkey and dressing, ham, green beans, potato salad, rolls or bread, cake or pie and soda or water. Anyone who needs a meal is welcome to come. We won’t stop at 800 people, we’ll find a way to feed more.”

Kennard said her goal every year is to make sure no one is left behind.

“That’s what it’s all about, to help one another,” said Kennard. “All of the people who helped me get the food and all other necessities for the event. First Financial Bank, College Station Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Aggieland, area churches. Family and friends who come over to my house and bring donations. It all couldn’t be possible without them. Them and God got us where we are today.”

Reed McReynolds stopped by Kennard’s home on Tuesday to bring her some last minute items for the feast on Thursday.

“I wanted to donate some rolls to Miss Gloria for her Thanksgiving meal. It’s just a great way she helps the community,” McReynolds said. “

Kennard showed him what it means to have a servant heart, he said.

“I’ve known her for awhile and she’s been such a light in my life,” said McReynolds. “She honestly changed my perspective on life. Seeing her serve the community is really just inspiring.”

The Thanksgiving meal will be held on Nov. 24 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., or whenever the food is gone.

No reservations are needed.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.