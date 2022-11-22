Aggie duo earns Academic All-District Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi earned spots on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team after successful seasons on the court and in the classroom.

Fields appeared in all 29 matches this season and played a pivotal role as team captain, helping gel a group filled with 10 new faces. Fields boasted a 3.58 GPA as an undergrad and earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She followed that up with a perfect 4.0 GPA in her master’s degree where she is studying health education.

Karakasi was a standout for A&M this season on the court, playing in every match and finishing the season ranked in the top five for total assists (1,026) and assists per set (9.96) in the SEC. Karakasi sported a 3.67 GPA, earning her undergraduate degree in nutrition at Syracuse. In her short time at Texas A&M, she has held a 4.0 GPA in her master’s degree studying nutrition.

Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 21,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.

For more information about the Academic All-America Teams program, please visit cosida.com.

