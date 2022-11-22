Aggies gearing up for Harold Perkins, LSU defense

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football will play its final game of the season this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. against LSU at Kyle Field.

The Tigers have already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game and they’re hoping to make the College Football Playoff. The Aggies would love to spoil LSU’s playoff chances with an upset win on Saturday and give themselves some momentum at the end of a disappointing season.

Texas A&M’s struggling offense will have to figure out how to move the ball on an LSU defense giving up 20 points per game. One of the anchors of the Tigers’ defense is a true freshman and once-Aggie-commit, Harold Perkins Jr.

”You can just see a natural athlete,” Texas A&m head football coach Jimbo Fisher described. “He’s great in space, rushing, playing, and physical. He’s a very intelligent young man. We knew going in he was a very highly recruited young guy that we tried to recruit. We were in on him for a long time. He was one of the ones that got away. He’s a very good player. I enjoyed being around him and his family,” Fisher added.

Even though he’s just a true freshman, Perkins is tied for second in the SEC (along with Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.) with eight sacks this year. He also has an interception, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

