AP sources: Biden to extend student loan pause

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt, according to two sources with knowledge of his plans.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity before a public announcement.

The pandemic-era payment pause was set to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

