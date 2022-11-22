Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage.

Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker.

Oliver will portray one of the main antagonists, the Mouse King, in Act I and the solo Russian Peppermint in Act II. Zapalac will portray the Nutcracker doll in Act I and the Spanish Lead and Waltz Cavalier in Act II. Both have been in the production in past years but the dancers said this year is special.

“We’ve come together more as a community this year especially,” said Zapalac.

The cast includes dancers from professional ballet companies, guest artists from Texas and pre-professional performers from across the Brazos Valley. It also features acclaimed ballet superstar Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Attendees can come early to each show to enjoy a one-of-a-kind Nutcracker Market, featuring unique gifts as well as photo opportunities and Storytime with Clara.

There are three shows at Rudder Auditorium: Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the MSC Box Office at the box office window or by phone at 979-845-1234. Tickets can also be purchased online at balletbrazos.org.

