Be Remarkable: Sally McKee’s free ESL program has helped hundreds from around globe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is saying farewell to a volunteer who has helped people from all corners of the world.

Sally McKee, a speech pathologist from Houston, moved to BCS nearly a decade ago.

She has spent the better part of that time teaching free ESL (English as a Second Language) classes to hundreds of students at Christ Church in College Station.

She’s now planning a move to the Austin area but she plans to still participate in the program she helped create.

“She has helped more than 600 non-English speaking students over the last nine years who have come from 34 counties speaking 30 different languages,” said Karen Riedel, who nominated McKee for a Be Remarkable award.

The students that come through the program range from elementary school students to post-doctoral fellows at Texas A&M University.

“The impact that Sally has made in this community has both local and worldwide implications,” said Riedel. “For the many who do return to their countries of origin, they leave with a better understanding of American and—most important—Texan culture, food, and customs.”

McKee says the church has been supportive of the program from day one and looks forward to seeing it continue long after her move.

It’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Sally McKee with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

