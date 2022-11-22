The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different.

Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever.

“We are hoping to give away 400 blankets this year,” said Rivera. “We are doing it every Thursday in December.”

The operation manager says families must choose one Thursday within the month to receive a large fleece blanket and food.

In addition to food and blankets, the organization provides other necessities like diapers, shampoo, detergent, deodorant and other toiletries.

The Bridge Ministries is currently the only evening based food pantry in the Brazos County that assists all Texas residents.

The food pantry is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Distribution is on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To donate, visit The Bridge Ministries website here.

