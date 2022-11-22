Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida. (Credit: WESH, CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) - Flager County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot near the Smiles nightclub in Bunnell, Florida.

Anderson was arrested after investigators say he fired a gun inside the club just after midnight on Sunday.

Witnesses say he had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset about being unable to find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and then came back with a gun. He put the female in a headlock and held the gun to her head, witnesses say.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson. Detectives say he did fire six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

Deputies say Anderson was still armed with a 9mm Glock handgun when he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored
Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
He is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a gunman who went on...
Veteran who took down gay nightclub shooter tearfully recounts ordeal