Christmas Lane of Lights opens Thanksgiving weekend in Washington County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An area volunteer fire department is lighting things up for the holidays.

Haley Kokel with the Ledbetter Volunteer Fire Department joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Christmas Lane of Lights.

Families can start with a hayride pulled by tractors through a lighted trail of Christmas Reflections. Stop at the North House for hot chocolate, wassail and cookies. Enjoy music at the fire pits and follow the walking trail to see more handcrafted ornaments. Visit and take pictures with Santa on Santa’s North Porch.

The Christmas Lane of Lights will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings every week until Christmas. The event will open on Friday, Nov. 25, and close on Friday, Dec. 23.

It’s open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1291 in Ledbetter.

Tickets are $10 a person. Children 2 and under are free. All of the money goes to support the Ledbetter Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, check out their facebook page.

