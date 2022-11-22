College Station Noon Lions Club: Christmas tree lot 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Noon Lions Club is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Nearly 500 trees were delivered all the way from Clear Lake Minnesota for this year’s Christmas Tree Lot on Monday. Some trees even still had snow on them!

Dozens of volunteers showed up rain or shine to help unload the trees from the truck, as well as set them in their proper place for the community to soon enjoy. All of the money raised goes toward funding the organization’s yearly activities.

The College Station Noon Lions Club told KBTX they will stay open for the community until they sell out of trees. They said most trees are 6 feet to around 9 feet tall and run from $150 to $200.

Opening day for the Christmas Tree Lot event is on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The lot is located at 2607 Texas Ave S.

For more information on the College Station Noon Lions Club, click here.

