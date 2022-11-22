Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week.

Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.

CommonSpirit called the issue a payroll system disruption in a statement Monday.

“Our people are our top priority and we regret the stress and frustration that the payroll system disruption has caused. We are working with our employees to answer questions, address payment discrepancies and provide financial and other assistance to those who may need it. We are committed to ensuring our employees are paid accurately, and will continue to work with them directly to resolve any concerns. We are grateful for the commitment, grace and professionalism our staff have demonstrated during this challenging time.”

CommonSpirit, which owns 140 hospitals including St. Joseph, was the victim of a ransomware attack in October. This impacted payments and patient care in multiple locations across the country.

