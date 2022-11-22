Discounts at Sparrow Lane for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan is booming and bustling as many shop and restaurant owners prepare for Small Business Saturday.

Sales Associate Haley Thurman with Sparrow Lane says shopping and supporting locals is important because it’s an opportunity for people to support each other’s businesses but also for people to get to know one another.

Sparrow Lane appreciates its customers, Haley says, so for Small Business Saturday they’ll reward them with a couple of discounts.

“We have two promotions going on for Small Business Saturday. The first one is 20% off everything in the store including furniture if that’s a gift you want to give,” said Thurman. “The second thing is for every $100 you spend, we will enter your name in a drawing, and one of these lovely gift baskets will be awarded to the winner of that drawing.”

Sparrow Lane is the home of unique European antiques, home décor, and gifts. The store is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To hear more about Sparrow Lane watch the video above and find their website here.

