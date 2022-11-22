Discounts at Sparrow Lane for Small Business Saturday

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan is booming and bustling as many shop and restaurant owners prepare for Small Business Saturday.

Sales Associate Haley Thurman with Sparrow Lane says shopping and supporting locals is important because it’s an opportunity for people to support each other’s businesses but also for people to get to know one another.

Sparrow Lane appreciates its customers, Haley says, so for Small Business Saturday they’ll reward them with a couple of discounts.

“We have two promotions going on for Small Business Saturday. The first one is 20% off everything in the store including furniture if that’s a gift you want to give,” said Thurman. “The second thing is for every $100 you spend, we will enter your name in a drawing, and one of these lovely gift baskets will be awarded to the winner of that drawing.”

Sparrow Lane is the home of unique European antiques, home décor, and gifts. The store is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To hear more about Sparrow Lane watch the video above and find their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays
The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays
The kitchen has bar seating, stainless steel appliances, a vent hood, and granite countertops...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights.
Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bridge ministries
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bridge ministries