Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights.

That’s why the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is welcoming the community to join in the holiday cheer with Christmas at the Tree Farm every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.

“This is something the owner has put a lot of passion into. He loves the lights. He thinks lights bring so much happiness to people, and he wants to share that with as many people as possible,” Event Coordinator Felicia Sheffy said.

You can choose to drive through the Tree Farm in your own vehicle or take a hayride with a stop in Christmas Town.

While you’re hanging out, you can shop a variety of goods from 21 different vendors or warm up and make s’mores at the fire pits.

Sheffy says she’s enjoyed the work she’s done at Christmas at the Tree Farm over the past couple of years.

“Seeing the joy on people’s faces is amazing, especially with everything that’s happened over the past few years,” she said.

Sheffy recommends purchasing tickets online before heading to the Tree Farm. You can do that here.

THE THR3E(Recurring) - bridge ministries
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bridge ministries