From the Ground Up: Farmers struggle to find equipment to get work done

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers have had a tough time this year between inflation and drought, but they’re also facing challenges finding the right equipment to get work done.

Dustin Deaver, a Bell County farmer, grows corn and wheat. He says those growing seasons happen quickly, and any delay means losing money.

“The problem we kept running into this year was sourcing parts,” Deaver said. I mean simple stuff. Roller chains, bearings, just simple stuff that we could normally a small breakdown that in a normal year we could run get a simple part and be back up and running in a couple hours.”

Sometimes it could take multiple stops at different stores just to find a few small parts, according to Deaver. But losing that precious time in his day, not only affects him, but all of his workers.

“Let’s say when you’ve got five or six people on the payroll and everybody standing around and you’re running around trying to chase something that ordinarily wouldn’t be a problem to find, is a problem,” Deaver said.

Parts used to be able to come in a day, but now it could take up to a week to get something delivered, severely throwing off their schedule.

In spite of the challenge, Deaver chooses to count his blessings that it wasn’t worse this year.

“This year we didn’t have any weather really to come in and affect harvest or blow corn down or give us any issues like that,” said Deaver. “Even with the wheat node harvest, we didn’t have any issues like that. But if we would had some storm events or something, especially when you get into small grains, that could make a serious impact on getting some crops out.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.