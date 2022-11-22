Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community.

With this home, you can enjoy luxurious amenities such as a resort-style pool, a fitness park, and a beautiful lake stocked for fishing. Plus, your HOA dues cover your pool membership.

“This is an extremely desirable neighborhood, right next to H-E-B, all of the restaurants, and all of the great schools in College Station,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

