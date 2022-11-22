Messier than a spilled bowl of brown gravy: Thanksgiving rain & storms looking likely

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Confidence is increasing that rain and thunderstorms invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. A storm system will spend Tuesday crawling out of the Pacific, moving inland over the northwest corner of the Lower 48. By Thursday, this potent weather maker is expected to spin over Texas...and may be slow to leave.

Data is starting to trend on the wetter side for both Thursday and Friday, currently sitting at 60% and 50% respectively.

Rounds of rain and storms are expected both days, and could drop anywhere from 1-2" of rain with localized totals upwards of 3". pic.twitter.com/GwXGjrICgD — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) November 21, 2022

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY TRAVELS

Heading over the meadow and through the woods early to get to Grandma’s house this year? No major concerns are expected be it by car, train, bus, or air Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday’s wet, drippy weather may have a slight hangover into Tuesday morning as a few last patches of drizzly, sprinkly weather remain possible. Sunshine peers out between mainly cloudy skies to push thermometers back to the “warmer” side of 50°. Another low-end, spotty chance for very light rain is back after sunset

Wednesday will feature a 20% to 30% chance for passing, quick showers as mild air makes a return ahead of our featured weather maker this week. Still, no major travel impacts are expected...many remain dry through the day...temperatures are a little more comfortable in the closer-to-seasonable mid-60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY

First thing first: the overall severe weather threat looks minimal-to-low. Stormy, rainy weather is expected to arrive in rounds as we maneuver from the kitchen to the Thanksgiving table to the couch.

MORNING: Scattered rain and thunderstorms may already be ongoing ahead of or by sunrise, moving out of Central Texas and away from I-35 into the Brazos Valley. Quick heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and gusty wind will all be possible as this passes from west to east through midday. The northern and central Brazos Valley is favored for this specific round of activity.

MIDDAY: Spotty rain here and there remains possible, but the middle of Thanksgiving may give us a chance to get where we need to head and a chance to be the one to snag the wishbone. While the fine details still need to be ironed out, the next round of activity may be coming together west of the area by the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

AFTERNOON / EVENING: A second widespread round of rain and thunderstorms will be possible with this exceptionally large weather maker still west of the area. As a cold front -- more of a mild air / dry air front -- begins to close on the Brazos Valley, that could bring evening storms through into the overnight. Again, noisy thunder, lightning, small hail, and heavy rain will all be possible.

FRIDAY

Doing some early Christmas shopping to snag the deals? Wanting to get fully in the Christmas spirit and get the outdoor lights up on the house? Both of those could be tricky as rain and thunderstorms remain possible. By this point, heavy rain will be the concern -- especially where it may have repeated several times over the last 24 hours. Localized street / road / low-lying flooding could be a concern in a few places. Depending on when this system finally decides to pack up and start the move out of Texas, drier air has the potential to shut down any chance of rain from southwest to east as drier air returns.

RAINFALL POTENTIAL

November has been a healthy month of rain for the Brazos Valley. As of Monday evening, the official total at Easterwood Airport exceeded what is expected for the month by just over 0.75″.

Saturday dropped a steady, soaking 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain. Monday repeated with nearly as much. Thursday and Friday stand to bring another 1″ to 2″ of widespread wet weather, with some rain gauges collecting as much as 3″ to 4″.

For the record: the wettest Thanksgiving Day Bryan-College Station has ever recorded happened 109 years ago in 1913. 0.85″ of rain fell that Thanksgiving Thursday -- a record that could be challenged this year. The all-time rain record for November 24th is 3.61″ -- which happened the following year in 1914.

WHAT TO MONITOR

As we fine-tune the forecast and get a better handle on this butterball of a weather maker, there will be changes to give a better understanding to timing, potential, and impacts for the holiday and weekend. Updates will be posted to help you make plans and get around this messy Thanksgiving weather.

