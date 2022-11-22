New College Station Mayor sworn in

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols was sworn in Monday afternoon.

He replaces Former Mayor Karl Mooney. Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring on newly elected council members.

When leaving his position, Mooney got emotional when thanking the city, citizens and his family. He encouraged Nichols to bring the council together, something Nichols says he will take very seriously.

“First, building that consensus as mayor Mooney spoke about. And I don’t think that’ll be difficult because we have good cooperative council members, or we don’t all know each other. So let’s take a little bit of time to understand what each of us is trying to accomplish and, and pull the team together,” Nichols said. “We’ll go into strategic planning in January, we’ll be appointing new committees in January. And that’ll guide our future. We also have several bond issues that did pass. And that leads us to some exciting developments.”

Mark Smith, William Wright and Bob Yancy were also sworn in as new council members Monday.

