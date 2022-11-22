New College Station Mayor sworn in

Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring...
Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring on newly elected council members.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols was sworn in Monday afternoon.

He replaces Former Mayor Karl Mooney. Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring on newly elected council members.

When leaving his position, Mooney got emotional when thanking the city, citizens and his family. He encouraged Nichols to bring the council together, something Nichols says he will take very seriously.

“First, building that consensus as mayor Mooney spoke about. And I don’t think that’ll be difficult because we have good cooperative council members, or we don’t all know each other. So let’s take a little bit of time to understand what each of us is trying to accomplish and, and pull the team together,” Nichols said. “We’ll go into strategic planning in January, we’ll be appointing new committees in January. And that’ll guide our future. We also have several bond issues that did pass. And that leads us to some exciting developments.”

Mark Smith, William Wright and Bob Yancy were also sworn in as new council members Monday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is trying to make sure every senior in the Brazos...
KBTX Senior Tree
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)