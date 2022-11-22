Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.
David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

McAlhany was working as a trooper for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety at the time he was investigating the crash back in November 2011. He has since retired.

SLED agents said McAlhany stole personal property from the vehicle, failed to document those items, and later sold them for his own personal gain.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation.

McAlhany was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits