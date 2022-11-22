Schlossnagle Named ABCA President for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle was recently named President of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023.

”I’m truly honored to be a small part of the leadership of the ABCA,” Schlossnagle said. “There is no greater organization for coaches at all levels and I look forward to helping advance our profession and grow the great game of baseball in the coming year.”

Schlossnagle officially begins his presidency and leading the ABCA Executive Committee at the association’s annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, from January 5-8. The Executive Committee is responsible for bringing forth recommendations of business items and policies, specifically for rules and legislation changes within each division and new initiatives for expanding minority opportunities in amateur baseball to the ABCA’s Board of Directors of which Schlossnagle is also a member..

”The ABCA feels fortunate to have Coach Schlossnagle on our leadership team and serving on the board,” ABCA executive director Craig Keilitz said. “We are excited to have him serve as the ABCA President in 2023. Jim has always been helpful in shaping ideas and being a vocal leader in conveying the membership’s priorities and concerns in ways we can advance them through policies and legislation. He has been as vocal as any leader we have had and is always willing to aggressively advance our ideas. He is an extremely valuable asset to this organization and a great leader.”

Schlossnagle, who has been an ABCA member for 32 years, has consistently been involved in advancing the profession. Elected to the ABCA board in 2017, he is integral in shaping the association’s legislative efforts and crafting the agenda for each year’s convention. He served as the ABCA’s Division I chairman in 2018, and in 2019 Schlossnagle began a string of four one-year stints as vice president, capped off by serving as the 1st Vice President in 2022.

A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle enters his second season as the Texas A&M skipper as the Aggies embark on the 2023 campaign. He has enjoyed tremendous success during his 21-year career as a head coach at Texas A&M, TCU and UNLV, amassing an 855-413 (.674) mark.

The Aggies were a resounding success in Schlossnagle’s first season. The squad advanced to the 2022 College World Series, winning A&M’s first games in Omaha since 1993.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges finished as one of the final four teams in Omaha for the first time in school annals. The Maroon & White finished 44-20 and won the SEC Western Division title with a 19-11 mark.

Schlossnagle is just the fourth coach to win multiple College World Series games at different programs, joining Larry Cochell, Augie Garrido and Andy Lopez. He is also one of just 11 coaches to win games in the CWS as skipper of multiple programs.

In his six trips to Omaha, Schlossnagle’s squads have posted a 13-12 mark and they have been one of the last four teams standing on four occasions – 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

The Schlossnagle coaching tree has been extremely fruitful. Eight current NCAA Division I baseball coaches sharpened their craft under his tutelage, including Derek Matlock (UTRGV), Randy Mazey (West Virginia), Bill Mosiello (Ohio State), Kirk Saarloos (TCU), Ryan Shotzberger (UIW), Steven Trout (Texas State), Tony Vitello (Tennessee) and Todd Whitting (Houston).

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level.

Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 33 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, ABCA membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II & III, NAIA, Junior College, High School, Youth and Travel Baseball as well as the Diversity Committee.

