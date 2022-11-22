Thanksgiving travel predicted to reach close to pre-pandemic levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts predict Thanksgiving travel will be nearly up to pre-pandemic levels, with four million Texans anticipated to travel over the long Holiday weekend.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas joined First News at Four to share what drivers should know if they’re hitting the road.

To avoid the busiest times, travel early in the morning on Wednesday or before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Drivers should also avoid going home between 4 through 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

According to Armbruster, “the first thing you want to think about is your vehicle and making sure that that vehicle is prepared to go on a trip.”

He says they typically get roadside emergency calls about dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems. Since the weather is colder, drivers should make extra preparations for a roadside breakdown.

“If your vehicle breaks down, you’re going to need an emergency roadside kit that includes items that could keep you warm, such as gloves, extra jackets or blankets in your vehicle for yourself, your passenger, pets,” said Armbruster.

He suggests getting vehicles checked out by a trusted mechanic before traveling.

As for filling up at the pump, the Bryan-College Station average is at $3.09 for a gallon of regular gas. It was $3.07 a year ago.

“We’re basically paying the same amount as we were a year ago, so you know, gas prices have been coming down very quick over the past few weeks, and we anticipate that we’ll continue to see them trickle downward. We could see some fluctuation over the holiday just because that’ll put a little dent in demand, but overall the trend is downward and gas prices are getting cheaper,” explained Armbruster.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.