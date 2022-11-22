Treat of the Day: Couple donates hand-crocheted blankets to CSPD
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local couple made a thoughtful donation to the College Station Police Department.
Rendi and Alfonso Martinez gifted CSPD 35 crocheted blankets. They will be placed in patrol vehicles to give warmth and comfort to those in need during stressful situations. Rendi Martinez crafted the blankets herself.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.