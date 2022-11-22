Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”

There will be all of the traditional Thanksgiving feast items, according to Crozier. Twin City Mission is preparing to serve more than 600 people.

“It’s vitally important because it starts with getting these individuals back connected in a situation in life where they’re actually contributing, and part of that means getting up on Thanksgiving Day and having a meal to look forward to,” Crozier said. “A lot of things that we take for granted, there are individuals and families who don’t have access to being able to walk into a warm kitchen and smell the turkey and dressing that’s been cooking overnight. That’s one of the most important things.”

Come out to the Community Cafe at 410 S. Randolph in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are also available to go.

They are also looking for volunteers. Simply email Lindsey Smart at smartl@twincitymission.org.

