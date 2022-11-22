Viano Quartet performs for Rudder High School orchestra students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 17, the prize winning Viano Quartet preceded its Brazos Valley debut with a free performance for the chamber orchestra students at Rudder High School. The quartet’s performance was followed by a Q&A session where students had the opportunity to find out more about performance, technique and the industry of classical music.

“The most interesting part for us is to hear their enthusiasm for classical music. They kind of see how fast and loud we can play. A lot of people think classical music is just one thing, like background music for a cocktail party, but it’s really a lot more than that. To show them that and to hear their questions after is very inspiring for us,” said Tate Zawadiuk, cellist for the Viano Quartet.

Following the Q&A session, four members of the school’s string quartet performed for the artists and received feedback on musical technique.

“It’s very important that students are getting the chance to hear professional groups. Students sometimes have trouble seeing themselves being that professional. I think it goes a really long way to inspiring them to really think that they can do more than they thought they could do before. They really raise their own expectations by hearing really great groups,” said Joseph Daigle, the orchestra director for Rudder High School.

The Viano Quartet performed their debut concert at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station later that night. The performance “Celebration and Romance” featured music by Haydn, Schumann and Tchaikovsky.

