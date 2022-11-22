Women’s basketball preps for Texas State matchup on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following a bounce-back win against Texas Southern, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team hosts Texas State at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Reed Arena.

Last Time Out

The Maroon & White’s (3-1) victory over the Tigers saw three Aggies score in double-digits for the fourth time this season. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each put up career highs in points with 17. Sydney Bowles also racked up double-digits, putting in 10 points. Bowles also registered career highs in both rebounds and assists, earning four in each.

Team Leaders

The freshman duo of Barker and Bowles leads the Aggies on offense with the pair sitting No. 1 and 2 in points scored, respectively, for A&M. Barker is the lone freshman to lead her team in scoring in the Southeastern Conference and is the only true freshman to pace her squad in steals. Bowles leads the Maroon & White with 10 made triples and is third in the league in 3-point FG%, having sank 43.5% of her shots from deep.

Promotions

All orders at the main concessions stands from 3-3:30 p.m. will be 50% off. This excludes alcohol and bottled water and is not valid at the portable locations. Additionally, FREE pumpkin pies will be available with purchase at any of the main concession stands while supplies last.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Wednesday’s matchup between the Aggies and Bobcats will be the 16th installment in the all-time series with A&M holding a 13-2 advantage. The Maroon & White has a nine-game winning streak going against Texas State that dates back to Nov. 19, 1977.

How to Keep up & Parking

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.