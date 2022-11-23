The 12th Can, Texas A&M Foundation partnering to eliminate hunger in the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather around the table for Thanksgiving, ready to enjoy a big meal with loved ones, we often think and talk about what we’re thankful for.

Putting their gratitude into action, The 12th Can and The Texas A&M Foundation are partnering to fight food insecurity on the Texas A&M campus.

The 12th Can set a goal to raise $12,000 for families in need, and The Texas A&M Foundation is stepping up to match every donation up to a total of $24,000.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the last day of #12kfor12thCan, The Three was joined by student leaders Ashley Palm and Dawn Tonkin to discuss the importance of the campaign.

Palm says her favorite part about working with The 12th Can is the people in the organization.

“I love being able to serve alongside people with such selfless hearts and people that spread the Aggie spirit,” she said.

You can make your donation to the #12kfor12thCan campaign by visiting The Texas A&M Foundation’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.