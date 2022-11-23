A&M Consolidated rolls past Huntsville 85-45

Consol's Zaylan Duren goes up for a layup against Huntsville
Consol's Zaylan Duren goes up for a layup against Huntsville(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym.

The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2.

The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took a 7-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Consol’s defense helped spark their offense to take a 24-9 lead after the first quarter.

Consol will be back in action next week for a crosstown showdown at Bryan.

