A&M Consolidated rolls past Huntsville 85-45

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 85-45 Tuesday afternoon at Hornet Gym.

The Tigers move to 5-2 overall while the Hornets drop to 0-2.

The Tigers doubled their 20-point halftime lead (41-21) in the second half. After a sluggish start, the Hornets took a 7-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Consol’s defense helped spark their offense to take a 24-9 lead after the first quarter.

Consol will be back in action next week for a crosstown showdown at Bryan.

